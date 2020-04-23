Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $342.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

