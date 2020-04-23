PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

