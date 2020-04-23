BidaskClub Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Strong-Buy”

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,488,750. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

