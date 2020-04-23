Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 2.9% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.