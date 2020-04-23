Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,978.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,883.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,373.41.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.