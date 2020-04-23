Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 2,156 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

