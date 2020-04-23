Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

