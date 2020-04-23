VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 8,611,400 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

