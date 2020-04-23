HSBC Lowers Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 160

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Barclays to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 88.23 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.71. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley bought 36,685 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

