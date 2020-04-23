$0.66 EPS Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

