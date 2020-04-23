Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State Street Corp raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 206,771 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.