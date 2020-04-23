Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $110,476.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 94.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

