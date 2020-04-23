Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

GH opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $198,016.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $142,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,441. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

