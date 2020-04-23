Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 1.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,321,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

