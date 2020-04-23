Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

Shares of MAA opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

