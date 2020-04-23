Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 2,073 Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Toyota Motor by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

