Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Icon were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.92.

Shares of ICLR opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.