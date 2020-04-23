Csenge Advisory Group Has $269,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.