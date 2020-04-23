Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

