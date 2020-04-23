VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

