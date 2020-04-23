Csenge Advisory Group Invests $273,000 in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

