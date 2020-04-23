Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 104.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

