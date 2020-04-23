Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.