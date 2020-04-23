Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

