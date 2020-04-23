Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

STT stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

