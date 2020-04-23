Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $84,645,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

