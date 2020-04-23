Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE VFC opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.