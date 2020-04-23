iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

