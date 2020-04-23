British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 463,993 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $16,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

