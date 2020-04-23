Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $369,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

