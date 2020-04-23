Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

