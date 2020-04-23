Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,499,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

