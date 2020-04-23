21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

