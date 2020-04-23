21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.