Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $18.11

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas bought 39,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

