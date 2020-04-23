Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

