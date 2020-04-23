DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,067 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

