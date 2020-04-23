Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UN opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

