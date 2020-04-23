DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.45% of CECO Environmental worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

