DNB Asset Management AS Has $792,000 Stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,829 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sprint were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $3,172,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

