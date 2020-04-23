Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

