Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 over the last three months.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Shares of ZM opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,878.36. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

