Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

