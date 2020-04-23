Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 3,425 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

