Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $630.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.41.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $626.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of -564.46 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $665.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Price Target at $18.11
Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Price Target at $18.11
Iron Mountain Inc Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
Iron Mountain Inc Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,067 Shares of Cognex Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,067 Shares of Cognex Co.
Unilever NV Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS
Unilever NV Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS
DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp.
DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp.
DNB Asset Management AS Has $792,000 Stake in Sprint Corp
DNB Asset Management AS Has $792,000 Stake in Sprint Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report