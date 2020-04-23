Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $630.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.41.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $626.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of -564.46 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $665.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

