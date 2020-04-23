Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.47 on Monday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.