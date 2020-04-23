DNB Asset Management AS Has $659,000 Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETFC. Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $38.63 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

