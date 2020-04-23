$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HubSpot from $215.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $141.03 on Monday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

