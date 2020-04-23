DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 130,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. G.Research dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

