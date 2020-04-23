Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NYSE RIG opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.65. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 169.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 410,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 258,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.6% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,014,105 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 166,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 36,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

