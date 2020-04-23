Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Sirius XM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

